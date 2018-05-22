VIDEO: This desi take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will crack you up

Fancy Prince Harry saying Raj Kapoor’s iconic dialogues to Meghan Markle at the royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle? (Source: Reuters) Fancy Prince Harry saying Raj Kapoor’s iconic dialogues to Meghan Markle at the royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle? (Source: Reuters)

The world seems yet to move on from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. From gushing over their chemistry to swooning over how the Duke of Sussex looked lovingly at his bride, Netizens had a lot of take-aways from the royal wedding. And closer home, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor went a step ahead by sharing a video that replaced the vows of the newlyweds with dialogues from Raj Kapoor’s hit 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai.

Originally posted by popular comedy group East India Comedy, the hilarious yet adorable mash-up, which was later shared by Rishi, will not just make you wish the wedding had a desi dubbed version but also make you miss Raj Kapoor and the chocolate-boy romance he was known for.

The famous dialogues are from the scene where the film lead character proposes to his love interest.

Posting the video on Twitter, Kapoor wrote, “Dubbed version of the wedding ceremony for release only in India.”

Dubbed version of the wedding ceremony for release only in India. pic.twitter.com/rPvLrpFtAK — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 20, 2018

Do you like this video? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd