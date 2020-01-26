Rohit Vemula’s mother unfurls tricolour at Shaheen Bagh on Republic Day

Viewed over 70,000 times, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Viewed over 70,000 times, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Shaheen Bagh, the ground zero of protests in Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC, was abuzz on Sunday as the mother of Rohith Vemula — the Dalit student and PhD scholar whose suicide in 2016 at Hyderabad university put the issue of Dalit atrocities in focus — joined the agitators and unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day.

ALSO READ | Who killed Rohith Vemula?

Lending her support to the anti-CAA protests, Radhika, along with the ‘dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh, also sang the national anthem in presence of thousands of protesters who had gathered at Shaheen Bagh. Among others who attended the event were former JNU student Umar Khalid, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and the mother of Junaid Khan.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 70,000 times, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd