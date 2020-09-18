Watch: Roger Federer sings and grooves to Beatles classic for commercial

Federer, who is the Brand Ambassador of the Swiss telecommunication company Sunrise, recently lent his voice to the Beatles classic 'With A Little Help From My Friends'

Tennis legend Roger Federer has set off a huge buzz online after he recently lent his voice to a classic Beatles song.

Federer, who is the Brand Ambassador of the Swiss telecommunication company Sunrise, sang Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ as part of a commercial for the brand.

The 39-year-old was seen crooning and shaking a leg with other actors for the ad, which promotes, “The more, the better”, showing him starting alone and as he moves ahead people join him and sing along with him.

Watch the video here:

Although fans are impressed with what many dubbed as an effortless performance, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said it was challenging.

Talking to 20 Minuten, a Swiss newspaper after the commercial was released, he said: “I really had to overcome myself, but it made it a lot easier to sing along in a group because I knew that my voice wouldn’t be heard that much next to the many super voices.”

“Even though I’ve done so many interviews, it’s always weird to hear my own voice. I was told it didn’t have to sound perfect, which of course helped a lot,” the tennis star added.

However, it’s not the first time he was heard singing. In 2017, Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, and Tommy Haas came together to sing a 80s classic ‘Hard to say I’m sorry’ during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

