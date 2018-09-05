Epic fail: Robber drops his gun during robbery bid and then his pants slip!

The brave woman at the cash counter scared the man by picking up the weapon. The brave woman at the cash counter scared the man by picking up the weapon.

An attempted armed robbery turned into an epic fail when the would-be robber fumbled and the gun slipped from his hands. In a footage captured on the surveillance cameras of E-Cig store in Aurora, Denver, a man was seen taking out a weapon to scare a lady at the store’s counter. But the weapon slipped from his hands and fell back toward the woman at the cash register. Seeing the gun, the woman was startled but realising that it was out of his reach, she picked it up. The turn of events then was pretty hilarious and has left netizens in splits.

The footage released by the police showed that the man tried to climb up the counter to get back his gun but seeing it in the woman’s hand, he rushed to exit the store. But what’s funnier is that while he was leaving, his pants were seen slipping down as well!

Watch the video here:

Aurora police is looking for the unidentified suspect. “There were no fingerprints in the store, but definitely on the firearm itself, you know the clip and everything they got fingerprints off of that,” E-Cig of Denver owner Chris Burgess told Fox Denver 31.

