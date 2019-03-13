Robber returns woman’s money after seeing her account balance; Video goes viral

A robbery in China took a strange turn when the thief decided to return the money he stole from the victim. The incident, which was captured on camera, shows the man approaching the woman who was withdrawing money from an ATM machine in the city of Heyuan. However, when the lady hands over the withdrawn money to the thief, he demands her to show him her account balance, CGTN reported.

Little did the robber know that after withdrawing 2,500 yuan, the woman was left with no money in her account. After which, the man clearly had a change of heart and decided to let go of the lady and return the money. In the CCTV footage, which has gone viral online, the man can be seen smiling at the woman before returning her money and leaving.

Watch the video here:

The man, who was then identified, has been detained by the police, the news website reported.