To evade cops, burglar climbs out of 23rd floor window

In an attempt to escape the cops, a robber in China climbed out of the window of his 23-storey apartment but was eventually caught. The unnamed man was wanted by the police in connection with a robbery that took place in China’s Hunan city on March 24, the Shanghaiist reported.

According to the news website, the man robbed a shop owner of his bank card and 10,000 yuan cash. When the investigation led the police to the man’s house, he tried to run away by climbing out of the window to evade them. However, the apartment, which was on the 23-floor, ruined his escape plan.

A video of the incident has gone viral on several social media platforms, where the man can be seen attempting to climb down the high-rise building.

Watch the video here: