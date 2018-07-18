RJ Malishka is back; this time she mocks BMC with ‘Geli Mumbai Khadyat’

(Source: Red FM India/YouTube) (Source: Red FM India/YouTube)

After creating quite a buzz on social media with her spoof video ‘Mumbai tula BMC var bharosa nahi kay,’ Radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa is at it again. Though last time she had directly targetted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for not doing their job, this time she has focusses on Mumbai’s poor condition during the monsoon season in her 3-minute-video.

Titled ‘Geli Mumbai Khadyat,’ the latest clip is based on the popular Marathi song ‘Zingaat’ and pokes fun at the exposed potholes on Mumbai roads as well as the city condition after heavy rains this monsoon.

