Rewind 2018: A look back at biggest trends of the year in India on TikTok

When it comes to social media, Netizens can get pretty addicted to apps and games they are trying out. And in 2018, leading the list undoubtedly are PUBG and TikTok.

TikTok has taken Indian cyberspace by storm, emerging as one of India’s most entertaining app, according to Google Play Awards 2018 — owing to its funny and entertaining videos. While some videos feature users melodramatically overacting to dialogues, others feature them lip-syncing to songs and dancing their hearts outs.

From lip-syncing videos to quirky challenges and even pranks, the app has gripped everyone including celebrities, not just in India but worldwide.

As the year draws to a close, the short-videos app is celebrating the biggest trending challenges, songs, creators and celebrities who made a buzz on the app.

According to the app, “The most unforgettable 2018 moments on TikTok in India include #IndependenceDay challenge and #1MillionAudition”, where users showcased their unique talent celebrating diversity and creativity through content which “garnered over 2.4 billion views”. Another biggest trend dominating the app in India was “over 5.3 million videos uploaded by users” on the occasion of Diwali.

Across India, some of Bollywood’s most popular actors, singers not only made their debuts on the app but regularly kept fans entertained with their videos including Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Govinda and Neha Kakkar.

Some of the creators from India who have dominated the app include Nagma Mirajkar, Unnati Malharkar, Awez Darbar and Paras Tomar.

In India, the most trending tunes on TikTok are Kya Baat Ay by Harrdy Sandhu, Milegi Milegi from the movie Stree and the Punjabi hit Sohnea by Miss Pooja Feat. Millind Gaba.

Globally, the app saw a surge in user log-in during the weekends, and Indians were no different with them using the app mostly from 11 pm to 1 am, the app revealed.

Most of the biggest trending videos of 2018 came from the various challenges popular on the app. Among the most popular challenges, were the #raindropchallenge which made waves all over the world, especially across the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. In India, the challenges that filled everyone’s feed include #DameTuCosita, which was all about dancing with the green, animated alien as well as #DidiDance challenge, which involved doing a specific set of dance moves while dancing to the Didi song.