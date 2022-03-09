scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
‘Reunion we didn’t know we needed’: Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham recreate old moves, fans are thrilled

Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham danced on their iconic hit “Shut Up & Bounce” from their 2008 film Dostana.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2022 2:52:37 pm
Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty and john abraham dostana song recreate, dostana reunion Shilpa Shetty john abraham, shape of you shilpa shetty, viral video, Indian express The fans seemed thrilled at seeing Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham share screen after 14 years since 2008.

On Tuesday, actors Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham surprised their fans by recreating the iconic hook step of their hit song Shut Up & Bounce in an Instagram reel. Soon the Instagram reel went viral and it has gathered more than 4.3 lakh views with almost 1,500 comments.

Shut Up & Bounce was from their 2008 movie Dostana in which Shetty appeared in a cameo role and Abraham was in one of the leading roles. The peppy dance number was shot at a beachside location in Miami in the US.

While sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty captioned the reel, “The reunion we didn’t know we needed @filmy.mirchi #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #explore #shutupandbounce #friends #instagramreels #shapeofyou #PintolaShapeOfYou”.

In the dance video, Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing a stunning pastel mint cord set while John Abraham looks great in an all-black ensemble. The duo perfectly matches the dance steps in sync and ends the video with a hug.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The fans filled the comment section with praises and seemed thrilled at seeing Shetty and Abraham together after 14 years. “Amazing reunion #reelsinstagram”, a fan exclaimed.

Many fans also commented how the reel reminded them of the old dance number. “Yaad aa gaya.. Kitna beautiful song hai 😍”, an Instagram user commented which roughly translates to “I just remembered, how beautiful this song is”. Another fan reiterated this point and wrote, “Are ye song bhot dino baad suna ♥️”, which means “Are, heard this song after so many days”.

Both actors had made the video after they met on the set of Shape of You, a show that is hosted by Shilpa Shetty. In the show, Shetty, who is a yoga enthusiast, discusses fitness and wellness with her famous friends from the industry.

