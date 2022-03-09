‘Reunion we didn’t know we needed’: Shilpa Shetty, John Abraham recreate old moves, fans are thrilled

Updated: March 9, 2022 2:52:37 pm
On Tuesday, actors Shilpa Shetty and John Abraham surprised their fans by recreating the iconic hook step of their hit song Shut Up & Bounce in an Instagram reel. Soon the Instagram reel went viral and it has gathered more than 4.3 lakh views with almost 1,500 comments.
Shut Up & Bounce was from their 2008 movie Dostana in which Shetty appeared in a cameo role and Abraham was in one of the leading roles. The peppy dance number was shot at a beachside location in Miami in the US.
While sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty captioned the reel, “The reunion we didn’t know we needed @filmy.mirchi #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram #explore #shutupandbounce #friends #instagramreels #shapeofyou #PintolaShapeOfYou”.
In the dance video, Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing a stunning pastel mint cord set while John Abraham looks great in an all-black ensemble. The duo perfectly matches the dance steps in sync and ends the video with a hug.
The fans filled the comment section with praises and seemed thrilled at seeing Shetty and Abraham together after 14 years. “Amazing reunion #reelsinstagram”, a fan exclaimed.
Many fans also commented how the reel reminded them of the old dance number. “Yaad aa gaya.. Kitna beautiful song hai 😍”, an Instagram user commented which roughly translates to “I just remembered, how beautiful this song is”. Another fan reiterated this point and wrote, “Are ye song bhot dino baad suna ♥️”, which means “Are, heard this song after so many days”.
Both actors had made the video after they met on the set of Shape of You, a show that is hosted by Shilpa Shetty. In the show, Shetty, who is a yoga enthusiast, discusses fitness and wellness with her famous friends from the industry.
