Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Separated by US immigration policy, father and son’s reunion video goes viral

The child was seen "shell shocked" with a blank expression after being reunited with his father at the LA Airport after eight weeks of separation. The traumatic expression of the kid has left people online fuming saying this is gross human right violation and the damage done to the child is irreversible.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 17, 2018 3:00:14 pm
us immmigration policy, us children separated border, us immigrant children reunion, emotional reunion video, kids family reuion USA, world news, viral news, indian express While the father broke down seeing his son for the first time in two months, the kid looked blank owing to trauma. (Source: Esmeralda Bermudez / Twitter)
Images of wailing children and families separated at the US borders have left people around the world angry and disappointed over the last couple of months. Now, a reunion of a 6-year-old child with his father has left people teary-eyed on social media. Hermelindo Che Coc united with his son, Jefferson Che Pop, two months after they were separated at the border while travelling from Guatemala to seek asylum in the US. The emotional sight at the Los Angles International Airport was caught on camera and the video is going viral with over 4 million views.

The poignant video shared by a journalist, Esmeralda Bermudez, on Twitter shows the anxious father waiting for his son at the corridor of the airport. Wiping away his tears, with a ballon in hand, he approaches his son breaking down hugging him.

Watch the video here:

Many were surprised the way little boy reacted and some discussed the extent of the trauma that left the little kid scared and blank.

“Their reunification at Los Angeles International Airport later that evening would be among the first in California, as the Trump administration tries to meet a court deadline and reunite nearly 3,000 children it separated from their families in a zero-tolerance immigration policy,” LA Times reported.

