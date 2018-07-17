Separated by US immigration policy, father and son’s reunion video goes viral

While the father broke down seeing his son for the first time in two months, the kid looked blank owing to trauma. (Source: Esmeralda Bermudez / Twitter) While the father broke down seeing his son for the first time in two months, the kid looked blank owing to trauma. (Source: Esmeralda Bermudez / Twitter)

Images of wailing children and families separated at the US borders have left people around the world angry and disappointed over the last couple of months. Now, a reunion of a 6-year-old child with his father has left people teary-eyed on social media. Hermelindo Che Coc united with his son, Jefferson Che Pop, two months after they were separated at the border while travelling from Guatemala to seek asylum in the US. The emotional sight at the Los Angles International Airport was caught on camera and the video is going viral with over 4 million views.

The poignant video shared by a journalist, Esmeralda Bermudez, on Twitter shows the anxious father waiting for his son at the corridor of the airport. Wiping away his tears, with a ballon in hand, he approaches his son breaking down hugging him.

Watch the video here:

Tonight, Guatemalan asylum seeker Hermelindo Che Coc was reunited w/ his 6-yr-old son, Jefferson at LAX. The two were separated at the border, didn’t see each other nearly 2 months. The boy had a vacant look in his eyes. Also a cough, bruise on his eye & rashes all over his body. pic.twitter.com/322p9WiIBr — Esmeralda Bermudez 🦅 (@LATbermudez) July 15, 2018

After a long odyssey and a full of traveling from New York, Jefferson arrives at the small home where he will be staying with his father and grandfather. Papa Jacinto took him in his arms the moment he saw the boy. pic.twitter.com/lhdv8ffJFk — Esmeralda Bermudez 🦅 (@LATbermudez) July 15, 2018

After seeing his son, Hermelindo was disturbed & shaken. The 6-year-old was vacant, lost. He had rashes all over his body, a red bruise on his eye, a cough & runny nose. He was much thinner. This is not how I gave them my son, he cried. My son has come back to me sick. @yamphoto pic.twitter.com/Iv8qAJbS0a — Esmeralda Bermudez 🦅 (@LATbermudez) July 16, 2018

Many were surprised the way little boy reacted and some discussed the extent of the trauma that left the little kid scared and blank.

Every kid reunited with their family looks shell shocked with a vacant look on their face; long lasting trauma. — Miakarina1 (@Miakarina1) July 16, 2018

Oh man I am in tears. My heart just breaks right now. How could America let this happen. How can people be so so heartless. Hell is waiting for ANYONE who thinks this is ok. God help these precious babies. — Rhonda Stephens (@iLove2sing81) July 16, 2018

This video is heart wrenching. The trauma symptoms this little boy is exhibiting will take years to repair.His trust in adults has been eroded.I hope his family is patient with him and will work to repair the trust, security & safety he feels within himself and his environment. — Conversations Create Change LLC (@talkallaboutit) July 16, 2018

Absolutely. I look at that little boys face and see trauma. Separation Anxiety is a terrible thing for a child not counting all the other scary things he dealt with. Now he must learn to trust that they won’t ‘leave’ him again. Awful. 😔 — AK (@jackanoria) July 17, 2018

My very first instinct was, not his real father…..Then someone mentioned that perhaps the children are being medicated….This is the second recorded reunion that I have seen a similar dynamic at play — Citizen PV (@pyrmontvillage) July 16, 2018

I’m at such a loss for words with this whole taking children and babies away from family, it’s hard to talk about. This is the worst thing I think American has done in a long time. I’m shocked to be honest. I’m shocked this is my country. — JSeattle (@JmeSeattle) July 15, 2018

They both are traumatized and coming to terms with what happened. Let alone everything they have gone through in their home country and the journey to the US. — The Last Sip (@thelastsipnews) July 16, 2018

Was thinking that. This child will never be same again. Looked alien to the concept of love and comfort. Heart wrenching stuff — greig donnelly (@gingerinio) July 16, 2018

Anyone (politicians, ICE, B Patrol, HHS, onlookers, ALL) need to be held accountable for the irreparable damage they’re doing to these children. Since no way they’ll be punished by this corrupt administration hope there’s a special spot in eternal hell waiting on the other side. — Bettie Rose (@BettieRose100) July 16, 2018

The world needs to see the damage this has caused — Suzanne Pusa (@spusa8) July 17, 2018

“Their reunification at Los Angeles International Airport later that evening would be among the first in California, as the Trump administration tries to meet a court deadline and reunite nearly 3,000 children it separated from their families in a zero-tolerance immigration policy,” LA Times reported.

