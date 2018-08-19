Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: Rescue worker goes down on all fours to help women climb boat

Kerala floods: Rescue worker goes down on all fours to help women climb boat

With the ongoing rescue operations in Kerala, the Internet is playing an important role. Many videos of various rescue teams helping people have been shared on social media. Here is another heartwarming video going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2018 5:17:55 pm
kerala flood, kerala rains, kerala flood relief, kerala rescue operation, Indian army aid, army helps kerala aid, army group kerala releif, sikh volunteers kerala, india news, indian express, good news Many people are quite moved with the way people are working towards helping the people in Kerala. (Source: YouTube)
As massive flood unleashed by incessant rainfall continues to create havoc in Kerala, people from all walks of life have come together to help those in need. From army divisions, Police forces to fishermen and various youth organisations, all are finding different ways of aiding people stuck at various locations. Many such videos and photographs of the rescue operations are being shared on social media. The latest addition to the list is a video of a volunteer who goes down on all fours to help women climb the rescue boat.

While the exact source and where it was shot is unknown, the video has created quite a buzz on social media. Many people are quite moved with the way people are going out of their way to help others in Kerala.

Watch the video here:

The floods in Kerala were caused by the unprecedented rains that had brought the state to a standstill. Over 200 people have died since August 8.

