Kerala floods: Rescue worker goes down on all fours to help women climb boat

As massive flood unleashed by incessant rainfall continues to create havoc in Kerala, people from all walks of life have come together to help those in need. From army divisions, Police forces to fishermen and various youth organisations, all are finding different ways of aiding people stuck at various locations. Many such videos and photographs of the rescue operations are being shared on social media. The latest addition to the list is a video of a volunteer who goes down on all fours to help women climb the rescue boat.

While the exact source and where it was shot is unknown, the video has created quite a buzz on social media. Many people are quite moved with the way people are going out of their way to help others in Kerala.

The floods in Kerala were caused by the unprecedented rains that had brought the state to a standstill. Over 200 people have died since August 8.

