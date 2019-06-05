Chopper rescue of injured hiker goes awry as basket stretcher spins uncontrollably

Toggle Menu
Talking about the rescue, the pilot of the helicopter Derek Geisel claimed that during the operation, the line attached to the basket broke and stopped working. Moreover, the spinning continued even after the team tried to pull up and lower the basket. 

the Phoenix Fire Department had responded to reports of an injured hiker at the Piestewa Peak, who had sustained facial and head injuries after a ground level fall.

The rescue of a 74-year-old woman hiker, who injured herself while hiking at the Phoenix mountain, Arizona turned scary when the stretcher, which she was being pulled up in, started spinning at a rapid speed. A video of the incident, which widely went viral on several social media platforms, showed a helicopter rescue with the stretcher spinning out of control.

Watch the video here:

The department’s aviation unit later stated in a press conference that the woman had suffered no ill effects caused by the spin, the news website reported.

