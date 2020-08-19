This animated video on the problems of working from home is a hit on social media

People on social media found the video very close to real life and loved it. (Source: Vinu.One/Instagram)

Working from home has become the norm for many professionals across industries thanks to the pandemic, and one animator has now come up with a video highlighting the challenges that come with it. The video with simple animations is now being widely shared on social media.

The spoof by Vinu Joseph features things like starting the day with a work call, getting late for all Zoom calls, children crying in the background, and calls being taken in the toilet.

Watch the video here:

Netizens on Facebook and Instagram said he had depicted their plight perfectly. Here’s how people reacted:

This isn’t the first time the animator has created a buzz online with a video. An earlier spoof on a Patanjali’s product that the company claimed could help battle Covid-19 was also a hit.

