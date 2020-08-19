scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Top news

This animated video on the problems of working from home is a hit on social media

The animated video by Vinu Joseph had netizens laughing out loud as they felt it perfectly showed the problems of working from home due to the pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 2:03:16 pm
work from home, work from home problem, whf life, covid 19 work from home, work from home life funny video, spoof video wfh, funny videos, indian expressPeople on social media found the video very close to real life and loved it. (Source: Vinu.One/Instagram)

Working from home has become the norm for many professionals across industries thanks to the pandemic, and one animator has now come up with a video highlighting the challenges that come with it. The video with simple animations is now being widely shared on social media.

The spoof by Vinu Joseph features things like starting the day with a work call, getting late for all Zoom calls, children crying  in the background, and calls being taken in the toilet.

Watch the video here:

Netizens on Facebook and Instagram said he had depicted their plight perfectly. Here’s how people reacted:

This isn’t the first time the animator has created a buzz online with a video. An earlier spoof on a Patanjali’s product that the company claimed could help battle Covid-19 was also a hit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement