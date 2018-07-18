Kuldeep Yadav as Kachra, Kohli as Bhuvan in this video will leave you ROFLing

Kuldeep Yadav took nine wickets in the series with returns of 6/25 and 3/68 in the first and second ODIs. (Source: Follow Your Sport/Facebook) Kuldeep Yadav took nine wickets in the series with returns of 6/25 and 3/68 in the first and second ODIs. (Source: Follow Your Sport/Facebook)

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav stunned many with his performance during the recently concluded ODI series against England. The 23-year-old player managed to take nine wickets in the series, including a six-wicket haul in the first ODI. With the remarkable performance, Yadav has jumped eight spots up in the latest ICC rankings reaching the sixth position in the bowler’s list.

ALSO READ | Sehwag reshared the ‘Gunda’ birthday message for Sir Dennis Lillee from 2016 and it’s as hilarious as ever

Even though India lost the series, many noticed the performance of Yadav. Focussing on the same, a Facebook page by the name of Follow Your Sport edited a scene from the movie Lagaan to praise Yadav’s performance during the England series. And trust us, it’s really funny.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd