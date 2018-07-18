Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Kuldeep Yadav as Kachra, Kohli as Bhuvan in this video will leave you ROFLing

Even though India lost the series, many noticed the performance of Kuldeep Yadav. Focussing on the same a Facebook page edited a scene from the movie Lagaan and replaced the faces of actors with Indian cricketers.

Published: July 18, 2018 9:06:31 pm
ODI rankings, Top 10, Kuldeep Yadav, Ind vs Eng, England vs india, sports news, indian cricket team, indian express, indian express news Kuldeep Yadav took nine wickets in the series with returns of 6/25 and 3/68 in the first and second ODIs. (Source: Follow Your Sport/Facebook)
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav stunned many with his performance during the recently concluded ODI series against England. The 23-year-old player managed to take nine wickets in the series, including a six-wicket haul in the first ODI. With the remarkable performance, Yadav has jumped eight spots up in the latest ICC rankings reaching the sixth position in the bowler’s list.

Even though India lost the series, many noticed the performance of Yadav. Focussing on the same, a Facebook page by the name of Follow Your Sport edited a scene from the movie Lagaan to praise Yadav’s performance during the England series. And trust us, it’s really funny.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

