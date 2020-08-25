The ‘talking’ raven that’s taken social media by storm

Mischief, the raven is a resident at World Bird Sanctuary in St Louis. (Source: Reddit)

A video of a raven that responds to its handler with sounds that sound like ‘hello’ and ‘hi’ in exchange for treats is being widely shared on social media. The raven also imitates a person’s coughing.

The video doing the rounds on social media shows the raven with its handler Paige Davis, who is a bird trainer at the World Bird Sanctuary in the US. The bird named Mischief is a white necked raven, that is native to Africa.

While many species of parrots, parakeets, and cockatoos can imitate a wide range of sounds including human words, it is believed to depend on their training. Studies have pointed that ravens in the wild can’t pick up human language but can do so if in captivity or they live in cities.

This isn’t the first raven to become an internet sensation due to its ability to ‘speak’.

In 2018, a video showed a raven named Mordor in England that greeted tourists around Knaresborough Castle with a distinctive Yorkshire accent.

Here’s how people reacted to the video of Mischief the raven:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd