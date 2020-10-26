Ravana effigy explodes in Batala during Dussehra event, video goes viral

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident.

As the nine-day Navratri celebrations came to end on Sunday, a Ravana effigy burning ceremony in Punjab went awry when the figure exploded. Now, a video of the incident is widely being shared online, including WhatsApp.

At a Dusshera event held at a ground near DAV School in Batala, the effigy instantly caught fire and exploded, almost resulting in a stampede as onlookers ran away in fear.

In the video, a group of people was walking towards the effigy to set it ablaze. And soon, the firecrackers packed inside the effigy go off in quick succession. Luckily, no one was injured the incident, according to local reports.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to PTC News, the group was led by Congress leader and former MLA Ashwani Sekhri along with the Dussehra Committee and local leaders.

Sekhri fell to the ground but was rescued by the locals, BBC Punjabi reported.

On Vijayadashami, Ramlila performances are organised, especially in the northern part of the country, during which, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, so as to represent victory of good over bad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd