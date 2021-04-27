‘Rasputin’ dance-off continues to trend as Shashi Tharoor shares new clip promoting communal harmony

After the medical community in Kerala danced to Boney M’s cult hit ‘Rasputin’ to register its protest against communalism, another video featuring the same track and seeking to promote communal harmony is now going viral.

In the viral clip, which has also caught the attention of Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, three men from different religious communities are seen taking up the viral dance challenge and acing it.

The video shared by Tharoor shows one man dressed as a Christian pastor, another as a Hindu priest and the third as a Muslim clergy shaking their legs to the popular song. The trio is seen grooving to the peppy number in front of a church, a mosque and a temple, sending out a clear message against religious intolerance.

“Kerala will always remain a place where all religions coexist. The communal virus will not be allowed to spread in our state,” The Congress MP had tweeted in appreciation of the initiative.

The medical college students who first did this (&were attacked because one of them was Muslim) have started a wonderful viral trend in solidarity. Kerala will always remain a place where all religions coexist. The communal virus will not be allowed to spread in our state. pic.twitter.com/SmeMuZjbts — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 27, 2021

Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak — students at Thrissur Medical College — had broken the internet with their dance moves to Boney M’s 1978 hit Euro-disco track as they wanted to break the monotony and spread cheer amid stressful pandemic times. Earlier this month, the video took a communal turn after a lawyer shared the clip, tagging it with some remarks on love jihad. Many more medical students across Kerala took up the challenge to protest against the lawyers remarks, posting videos grooving to the cult hit.

As the medical community in the state started the dance-off challenge in protest to the lawyer’s remarks, the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), too, joined the bandwagon. It released a video promoting the ongoing vaccination drive, where India’s two Covid-19 vaccines, recreated the famous hook step in the ‘Rasputin’ dance-off challenge. And not just the health department and the state’s police force, even Milma, Kerala’s biggest milk cooperative, featured the dancing medicos in a Facebook post titled “When you set Hearts on Fire”.

With public support and assistance from the local government, the two students quickly became mascots for communal harmony in the state.