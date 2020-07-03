Video of rare Javan rhino enjoying a mud bath is a social media hit

The adorable moment captured on hidden camera in the national park has brought attention to the animal’s conservation progamme. (source: Reuters) The adorable moment captured on hidden camera in the national park has brought attention to the animal’s conservation progamme. (source: Reuters)

A video of a rare Javan rhinoceros enjoying a mud bath in the Ujung Kulon national park in Indonesia has delighted many on social media and also sparked a debate on the critically endangered species.

In the video, the male rhino, estimated to be seven-years-old, is seen rolling around in a giant puddle surrounded by bamboo and trees.

The video was shared by Indonesia’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar to offer people a rare glimpse of one of the world’s largest land mammals. The minister said that a mud bath helps the rhino regulate its body temperature and protects its skin from parasites and insects.

Javan rhinos, which once lived throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia, are among the most threatened of the five rhino species. There are only 72 Javan rhinos left in the wild, including 39 males and 33 females, according to Bakar.

Watch the video here:

People responded to the video saying that the endangered species must be protected at all cost. Others said it spread joy:

Well, this is everything 2020 needs right now. https://t.co/t5Kgp41n46 — Freya Cole (@freya_cole) July 2, 2020

A much needed cute video https://t.co/52B4gsrkAq — Spoopy (@Jenilia20) July 3, 2020

Seeing a rare #JavanRhino playing in the mud is the distraction we could all use. 🦏 https://t.co/4FfbFcrH5i — Nigel Street 🇨🇦 (@Nigel_Street) July 2, 2020

LOOK AT THEIR EARS THEY ARE SO FLOPPY 🥺🥺 https://t.co/S7qprP46gz — Dolly⁷ (@taegi_seok) July 2, 2020

A beautiful massive beast just enjoying it self with a mud bath. Unaware of the world, of its proximity to extinction. Ignorant bliss. I wish humans took better care of them — 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@MagoTonto) July 3, 2020

We could all learn a great deal from this display of pure joy! — Elaine Pagliarini (@ElainePagliari2) July 2, 2020

I thought this animal was extinct, wow — h (@h_ha9797979) July 2, 2020

Causing a tsunami in the pond!😀 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) July 2, 2020

Rhinos are fat unicorns — HarrySan (@BunnyFoy) July 2, 2020

I just wanna go pet em🥺 — Slimothy James (@_SlimJimm97) July 2, 2020

This is how we should be observing animals, in the wild where they belong – not in zoos! Not hunted down and killed for sport! #bornfree #livefree — I_Am_G (@G_I_Am) July 2, 2020

Conservationists and researchers from the World Resources Institute in Indonesia and the Forest Wildlife Society told Reuters the government should increase monitoring of Ujung Kulon National park, and reinvigorate efforts to develop a second habitat for the critically endangered species.

[With inputs from Reuters]

