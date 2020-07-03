scorecardresearch
Friday, July 03, 2020
Video of rare Javan rhino enjoying a mud bath is a social media hit

Javan rhinos, which once lived throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia, are among the most threatened of the five rhino species. There are only 72 Javan rhinos left in the wild.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 1:37:39 pm
The adorable moment captured on hidden camera in the national park has brought attention to the animal’s conservation progamme. (source: Reuters)

A video of a rare Javan rhinoceros enjoying a mud bath in the Ujung Kulon national park in Indonesia has delighted many on social media and also sparked a debate on the critically endangered species.

In the video, the male rhino, estimated to be seven-years-old, is seen rolling around in a giant puddle surrounded by bamboo and trees.

The video was shared by Indonesia’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar to offer people a rare glimpse of one of the world’s largest land mammals. The minister said that a mud bath helps the rhino regulate its body temperature and protects its skin from parasites and insects.

Javan rhinos, which once lived throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia, are among the most threatened of the five rhino species. There are only 72 Javan rhinos left in the wild, including 39 males and 33 females, according to Bakar.

Watch the video here:

People responded to the video saying that the endangered species must be protected at all cost. Others said it spread joy:

Conservationists and researchers from the World Resources Institute in Indonesia and the Forest Wildlife Society told Reuters the government should increase monitoring of Ujung Kulon National park, and reinvigorate efforts to develop a second habitat for the critically endangered species.

[With inputs from Reuters]

