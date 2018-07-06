This poem talks about rape and the ‘confidence’ one loses when touched without consent

These two girls address rape and what it does to a survivor. (Source: Unerase Poetry/YouTube) These two girls address rape and what it does to a survivor. (Source: Unerase Poetry/YouTube)

Emphasising on the term ‘consent’, the understanding (or the lack) of which has raised quite a few debates in the recent past, two girls decided to take to stage in an attempt to explain consent in ways that t hey could. Akanksha Sinha and Poorvika Mehra performed their piece titled, “When We Talk About Rape“, the video of which has been creating quite a buzz on the Internet of late. The poem asserts on how a survivor of sexual assault and/or rape battle not just physical trauma but mental illness as well, as a result. The gist of Sinha and Mehra’s moving slam poetry is — ‘Rape is about losing confidence in the supposed goodness around you.’ You would think nobody would leer at you, would touch you, would make non-consensual advances at you, but then when they do, you lose faith in everything that you believed so far — That friends will stay friends, that your bodies are bodies and not objects, that your no will not go unheard if it is not loud enough.

ALSO READ | ‘Rape is a crime against humanity’: Renuka Shahane’s powerful post on rape is a must-read



Previously, British comedian Rachael Parris explained consent by dissecting the concept, while another video explained it using the metaphor of offering a cup of tea.

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd