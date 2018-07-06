Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

This poem talks about rape and the ‘confidence’ one loses when touched without consent

"When We Talk About Rape,"  is a poem that asserts on how a survivor of sexual assault and/or rape battle not just physical trauma but mental illness as well, as a result.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2018 10:27:07 am
rape, rape culture, rape cases, rapists, video on rape, These two girls address rape and what it does to a survivor. (Source: Unerase Poetry/YouTube)

Emphasising on the term ‘consent’, the understanding (or the lack) of which has raised quite a few debates in the recent past, two girls decided to take to stage in an attempt to explain consent in ways that t hey could. Akanksha Sinha and Poorvika Mehra performed their piece titled, “When We Talk About Rape“, the video of which has been creating quite a buzz on the Internet of late. The poem asserts on how a survivor of sexual assault and/or rape battle not just physical trauma but mental illness as well, as a result. The gist of Sinha and Mehra’s moving slam poetry is — ‘Rape is about losing confidence in the supposed goodness around you.’ You would think nobody would leer at you, would touch you, would make non-consensual advances at you, but then when they do, you lose faith in everything that you believed so far — That friends will stay friends, that your bodies are bodies and not objects, that your no will not go unheard if it is not loud enough.

ALSO READ | ‘Rape is a crime against humanity’: Renuka Shahane’s powerful post on rape is a must-read

Previously, British comedian Rachael Parris explained consent by dissecting the concept, while another video explained it using the metaphor of offering a cup of tea. 

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement