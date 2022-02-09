‘Choti Deepika’: Ranveer Singh shares video of young girl channelising Deepika Padukone from their film Ram Leela

‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela’ may have released in 2013, but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s performances still remain etched in people’s minds. Now, after almost nine years, Ranveer found ‘choti Deepika’ on the internet, who perfected Deepika’s look from the film.

In a short video – a young girl donning a similar lehenga choli – mimicking Padukone’s look from film was seen nailing the expressions while delivering some iconic lines by Leela from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer, who played the leading role alongside Deepika wrote: “Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!”

Tagging his co-star and wife, added: “Check out this mini version of you!” while praising the young talent. “Love the expressions!” he wrote dubbing the girl ‘choti Deepika’.

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

For the uninitiated, the scene is one of the most intense moments from the film that shows the trials of two lovers caught between their families, Rajadi and Sanera, who have been at war with each other for years.

People on social media agreed with Ranveer Singh and praised the young girl’s skills. The video features young content creator and YouTuber Rashi Shinde. The video originally posted on Navratri last year on Moj app, amassed over 51 million views on the app and has been shared on other platforms as well.

Not just the dialogue trend, Shinde recreated Deepika Pakukone’s stunning look from the drama channelising the festive vibe.