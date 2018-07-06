WATCH: Ranveer Singh’s old video of dancing in ‘his first acting class’ is the perfect birthday throwback

The video was apparently taken at Ranveer Singh’s first day in acting class where students’ perception abilities were being tested. (Source: Kishore Kapoor/YouTube) The video was apparently taken at Ranveer Singh’s first day in acting class where students’ perception abilities were being tested. (Source: Kishore Kapoor/YouTube)

Ranveer Singh, after giving stellar performances in films like Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, to name just a few, is among one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry today. While he is probably a dream to work with for many film-makers now, but if this video, buried deep in the Internet is to go by, it seems the actor had been showing off his wacky but adorable can-do attitude, ever since the days he started learning acting. While we were doing some serious research on the actor on his birthday today (July 6), we stumbled on this video, probably not seen by many, uploaded back in 2012 on YouTube. The clip shows Singh displaying some savage pelvic-thrust dance skills. Reportedly, this video was taken at Singh’s first day in acting class where students’ perception abilities were being tested.

Watch the video here.

In a plaid shirt, with his hair unkempt, but disarming smile shining bright, Singh comes forward and does about half a minute of hilarious pelvic-thrusting moves! While we love his torched abs, smoldering-eyes and brooding looks one hundred per cent, a goofy Ranveer Singh with his slapstick comedy-isque abilities is no less endearing!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd