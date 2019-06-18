Ranveer Singh and Sunil Gavaskar switch on their Shammi mode, dance to Badan Pe Sitare

Ranveer Singh and Sunil Gavaskar left cricket fans impressed when the two danced to the beats of actor Shammi Kapoor’s popular song — Badan Pe Sitare. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song is from the 1969 movie Prince.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral with many praising the duo for their dance skills. Singh, who appeared as a guest commentator during the India-Pakistan match, also drew attention, as usual, to his sartorial choice. However, it was his performance with the former cricketer, that amused many.

Watch the video here:

While initially, Gavaskar can be heard singing the song that is playing in the background, he is soon joined in by Singh, who breaks into the popular dance moves of Kapoor.

The match between India and Pakistan, shortened due to rain, ended with the latter losing by 89 runs. While many Indian took to social media to celebrate, Pakistani fans brutally trolled their team on Twitter after the loss.