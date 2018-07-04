WATCH: Rakesh Unni Nooranadu sings ‘Unnai Kaanadhu’ in front of Kamal Hassan

Rakesh Nooranadu had said he had no clue his video will go viral. (Source: Naveen Surendar/Facebook) Rakesh Nooranadu had said he had no clue his video will go viral. (Source: Naveen Surendar/Facebook)

Rakesh Unni Nooranadu, a day-wage labourer, whose singing skills mesmerised people across the world, thanks to social media, now got to sing in front of legendary actor Kamal Hassan. A video showing him sing in front of the veteran actor, as the latter (just like all of us) enjoys Nooranadu’s resplendent music, has gone viral. The video that originally went viral showed the young man sitting in a field and singing the soulful number ‘Unnai Kaanadhu Naan’ from Hassan’s film — Vishwaroopam. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan in the film, Nooranadu’s rendition got people on the Internet hooked in no time. So much so, that Mahadevan himself and Malayalam music director Gopi Sunder too took to social media to appreciate his talent and get to know who he was. Sunder even went on to say that he wants him to sing a song in his next film.

Nooranadu found fame on the Internet and was finally traced. Talking to IE Malayalam, he said he had no clue his video will go viral. Cut to now and this time it is the video of the Alappuzha resident singing for none other than Hassan has now gone viral.

