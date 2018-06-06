VIDEO: Fans of Thalaivar Rajinikanth travel from Japan to watch Kaala; say film’s dialogues

The fan even say his dialogues from the movie, almost as in they know the language like their own. (Source; Kasi Theatre/Twitter) The fan even say his dialogues from the movie, almost as in they know the language like their own. (Source; Kasi Theatre/Twitter)

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kaala, which will release tomorrow, has obviously left fans of the legendary actor more excited than not. Keeping aside the controversy around the film’s release, which was triggered by the actor’s remarks on the Cauvery river water row, people are awaiting the film, with just as excitement as they have shown around his previous film releases as well. And this time, Rajinikanth’s Kaala has apparently got two fans travelling all the way from Japan to India to watch the film. The Twitter account of Kasi theatre in Chennai shared the video of Yasuda and Satsuki, fans of Thalaivar, who had travelled from Japan, it claimed.

In case that doesn’t excite you enough, well, they even say his dialogues from the movie, almost as in they know the language like their own.

Watch the video here.

