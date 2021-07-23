scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Watch: Startled horse runs off with groom as crackers burst during baraat

The incident was reportedly caught on camera in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. Luckily, the incident did not harm the groom or the animal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2021 4:15:44 pm
Most north Indian wedding are incomplete without baaratis dancing their hearts out and bursting of firecrackers. However, one such celebration played spoilsport during a recent wedding in Rajasthan when the crackers startled the horse and it ran off with the groom! The video of the incident is now going viral, leaving netizens laughing out loud online.

The incident was reportedly caught on camera in Rampura village of Nasirabad town in Ajmer district. As the groom’s side was ready for the procession, the ritual feeding of the horse was taking place. During the ceremony, someone was seen bursting a cracker quite close to the animal, leaving it spooked.

ALSO WATCH |Woman wails outside wedding venue as lover gets married

Suddenly the mare broke off and took the groom along with her! Video showed the owner of the horse running behind it to hold the reins, however, failed to control it.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to local reports, the alarmed animal ran about 4 kms, before finally members of the groom’s family were able to catch them and rescue the man.

Luckily, the man or the animal were not harmed and after sometime, the groom continued with his baarat for Jaipur.

As the clip went viral, although many thought it was hilarious, others warned that it could have ended badly. Many also advised people to be mindful near animals with crackers and loud music as it easily ticks them off.

