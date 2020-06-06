‘Rainbows are circles’: Mesmerising video blows people’s minds

People are now thinking if it’s correct to call it a rainbow, as it’s not really an arc in reality. (Source: @wonderofscience/ Twitter) People are now thinking if it’s correct to call it a rainbow, as it’s not really an arc in reality. (Source: @wonderofscience/ Twitter)

Did you know rainbows are not semi-circle but a full circle? Well, in case you didn’t know, you’re not alone. Thousands of netizens were surprised to find this out after a video of a full rainbow went viral on Twitter.

Shared by the handle Wonder of Science, the 28-second video captured from a high-rise building shows the colourful rings in all its splendour — extending from the skies to the ocean below. The footage of the rare sight has mesmerised many online, garnering nearly 4 lakh views so far.

Rainbows are circles. pic.twitter.com/ygUByAh1Gu — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 4, 2020

Most people seemed unaware that rainbows are not arcs but full circles, and said the fact blew their minds. Amused by the natural phenomenon, many wondered when they could catch a glimpse of the rare occurrence themselves. A few jokingly said they were disappointed to not find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow referring to a popular myth.

it’s giant rainbow portal to a happy place where 2020 never existed. 🙌 — Dave Ewins 🦁 (@dave_ewins) June 4, 2020

OK I’ve never seen a full circle rainbow like this before — Mr. Dark (@Century209) June 5, 2020

Wat a beauty 👌 — Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) June 5, 2020

Then we should call it RainCircle instead of rainbow!! — Tushar Shubhra Pal (@ShubhraPal) June 5, 2020

The truth is beyond what eyes see,it needs special blessed ones to share it to ppl at large. — Nutan Barve (@BarveNutan) June 5, 2020

Omg! Never seen a rainbow so beautiful like this. 😍 — Dr.G.O.D. (@DrGariiMis) June 5, 2020

How extraordinary! What an amazing catch!

Incredible! — Donna RPM ✞ USA1stPatriot GodFamily🇺🇸 Music🎶 (@mdZvqPln) June 5, 2020

Beautiful. Honestly, have always spotted rainbows in arcs only. Never knew they are in circles. — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) June 5, 2020

So we need to be calling them Rainrings then? — Mitchendo64 (@mitchendo64) June 5, 2020

Thanks for carrying our perspective 😀. World is NOT flat — skunkworks (@cleanupthemess2) June 5, 2020

This is amazing . Till now I thought it was a semi-circle. — Sukhjit (@__Sukhjit__) June 5, 2020

So no Treasure Pot at the End .

Dang my whole life is a lie 😭 I planned to get one — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ Hindu Le Nibba ♥ (@JaiHindtiger) June 5, 2020

The gold at the end of a rainbow is a myth, because the rainbow is a circle so there is no end and no beginning. — Angelika Guja (@AngelikaGuja) June 5, 2020

Avengers are gonna come out of that circle along with dr. strange.. — Ashutosh (@SrAshutosh81) June 5, 2020

According to EarthSky, when sunlight and raindrops combine to make a rainbow, they usually form a whole circle of light in the sky. However, it’s rarely visible as “the bottom part of a full-circle rainbow is usually blocked by (your) horizon”.

The official website of the United Kingdom’s Met Office also explained, “The key factor that determines how much of a rainbow we see is our visual reference point. In most cases we only see less than half of a circle – the characteristic rainbow arc we are all familiar with.

“A rainbow’s centre is directly opposite the position of the sun in the sky, so more of a rainbow can be seen as the sun approaches the horizon. Therefore you will normally see the greatest percentage of a rainbow (50%) at sunrise or sunset,” it further explained.

Although the full circle rainbow can be observed from higher altitudes like mountain tops, the article said the best chances are for pilots who have a much better view from up front than windows from the cabin.

