Watch: Hilarious video of gorillas trying to stay out of rain goes viral

The viral clip, which has received over 40 thousdand likes, was shared on Facebook by zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger along with a caption that read, “Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty... except when it rains."

Watched over 7 million times, the video was flooded with people commenting on the gorillas.

A video of gorillas trying to avoid the rain in a South Carolina zoo has gone viral on social media. The video shows the primates huddling beneath an overhang to stay out of the rain at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Columbia. According to a FoxNews report, the female gorillas clutched on to their babies in order to protect them from the rain.

Accordiong to FoxNews, Acacia – the gorilla – is the first who tries to brave the rain and walk to the indoor area of the enclosure. Soon followed by Macy holding little Mo, and then Kazi carrying ZaKota walks inside as well. The male gorilla, Cenzoo, waits until everyone else is inside before going in himself.

Watched over 7 million times, the video was flooded with comments. The clip was also added on the official page of  Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

