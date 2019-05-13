Watch: Hilarious video of gorillas trying to stay out of rain goes viral

A video of gorillas trying to avoid the rain in a South Carolina zoo has gone viral on social media. The video shows the primates huddling beneath an overhang to stay out of the rain at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Columbia. According to a FoxNews report, the female gorillas clutched on to their babies in order to protect them from the rain.

The viral clip, which has received over 40 thousand likes, was shared on Facebook by a zookeeper, Brooke Hunsinger, along with a caption that read, “Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty… except when it rains.”

Watch the video here:

Accordiong to FoxNews, Acacia – the gorilla – is the first who tries to brave the rain and walk to the indoor area of the enclosure. Soon followed by Macy holding little Mo, and then Kazi carrying ZaKota walks inside as well. The male gorilla, Cenzoo, waits until everyone else is inside before going in himself.

Watched over 7 million times, the video was flooded with comments. The clip was also added on the official page of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.