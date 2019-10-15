Toggle Menu
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘khattam’ remark at Maharashtra election rally speech is now a meme

While he said the following words to slam the government on a serious note, Twitterati quickly turned it into a hilarious anecdotes for situations when things finish abruptly. 

Rahul Gandhi was delivering a address in Maharashtra’s Latur region where he spoke the following words.

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative at an election rally recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the programme did not take off and instead Chinese companies are coming here. What caught the ever-vigilante twitterati’s eye is Gandhi’s sarcastic take. “(Make in India) khattam (finsihed), bye-bye, tata, good-bye, gaya (gone),” he said all at once, and the statement has now become a fodder for memes online.

Watch the speech here:

Twitterati quickly related his remarks with hilarious anecdotes for situations when things finish abruptly. From salary account getting empty in a few days to weekend getting over too soon, many found it funny yet relatable. Sample these:

