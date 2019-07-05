Toggle Menu
Video of Rahul Gandhi watching Article 15 at cinema hall goes viral, earns him praise

Rahul Gandhi was spotted watching the film on the same day he tweeted a letter confirming that he intended to step down as Congress president and explaining why.

He was seen sitting among public enjoying popcorns.

Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as the Congress President on Wednesday, sending his party in a tizzy as he made public his decision to step down as party chief by tweeting out a letter explaining his decision. Later in the day, the Congress leader watched a film at a movie hall in Delhi and he earned a fair amount of praise on social media.

The film which stars Ayushmann Khurrana addresses the impact of the caste system in our day-to-day lives and is directed by Anubhav Sinha. Gandhi was spotted watching the film at PVR Chanakya in New Delhi, and photos and a short video of him sitting among the movie-goers went viral.

He was seen interacting with another movie-goer in the hall, eating popcorn.

Many praised Gandhi for watching the film in a theatre without any obvious signs of VIP culture. The fact that he didn’t book a premium seat or didn’t seem to have blocked adjacent seats also attracted attention.

