Rahul Gandhi gets kissed at Gujarat rally, Twitterati wish him Happy Valentine’s Day

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is presently busy with the election campaign and was in Gujarat Thursday for a rally. But he was taken by surprise when was greeted not just with garlands but with a kiss on stage! During a rally in Valsad on Thursday, the leader was welcomed by a group of women, and one excited supporter offered to kiss the politician’s cheek.

Gandhi, who was in Valsad to address a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally, is in Gujarat for the first time since 2017 and the gesture of the woman created quite a buzz online. In his speech, Gandhi criticised the prime minister and the BJP government about the Rafale deal.

The footage of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, and it garnered a lot of attention in no time.

#WATCH A woman kisses Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad, #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/RqIviTAvZ9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

While some said it was Valentine’s Day and it was only natural to be kissed, others found the gesture of the woman sweet. With the video being shared widely, many are wishing the 48-year-old political leader a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

