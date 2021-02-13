scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 13, 2021
‘My room’s shaking’: Watch Rahul Gandhi’s reaction at a live event as earthquake strikes

"By the way, I think there's an earthquake going on," Gandhi is heard saying on the live Zoom interaction with historian Dipesh Chakrabarty and the students when the earthquake struck.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 13, 2021 11:48:07 am
A small snippet from the politician's interaction with the students is now going viral.

When tremors were felt across north India following an earthquake in Tajikistan late Friday, Rahul Gandhi was virtually interacting with the students of the University of Chicago at the time. The Congress leader remained unflustered and continued with the live event calmly.  A video capturing the moment is widely being shared on social media.

“By the way, I think there’s an earthquake going on,” Gandhi is heard saying on the live Zoom interaction with historian Dipesh Chakrabarty and the students when the earthquake struck.

He then paused for a few seconds while answering a student’s question and chuckled: “My room is shaking.”

Watch the video here:

According to the US Geological Survey, a high-intensity earthquake . originated almost 92 km below the earth’s surface, enabling it to travel to large distances. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and even Delhi. Quakes originating in faraway places are unlikely to cause any damage, as they lose most of their destructive energy on the way and become severely weakened.

