When Rafael Nadal caught a journalist napping during his press conference

It’s one thing to be caught napping at work, it’s another thing to be caught by tennis legend Rafael Nadal during a press conference. At a recent press conference during the Australian Open, the 17-time Grand Slam winner was listening to a journalist’s question when he caught one person getting some sleep. Known for his sense of humour, the Spaniard said, “It’s not interesting today!” and pointed to the journalist, leaving everyone in splits.

Advertising

The 32-year-old Nadal, currently ranked second in the world, then had a quick chat with the journalist, who was woken up by the laughter.

“Buongiorno Ubaldo, No, non c’è problema! (good morning, old friend, no not a problem),” the tennis star said.

Nadal also helped journalist to come up with a defence case saying, “You were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I am saying.”

The footage, which was released by the Australian Open’s organisers, quickly garnered a lot of attention online and left many laughing.

Must have watched this a thousand times at least. His face is priceless. — Harriet Sugar (@SugarHarriet) January 14, 2019

I had an absolutely boring day. I open Twitter and I see this. Cant stop laughing. Thanks, Rafa 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — PK 🇮🇳 (@iPkoppula) January 14, 2019

The amazing Rafa 👏👏👏🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PK 🇮🇳 (@iPkoppula) January 14, 2019

@RafaelNadal ❤️❤️❤️ Advertising He is one person that makes me happy everytime I see him . Truly a legend . A great of tennis . Love you Rafa ❤️🔥 https://t.co/tlM453or3l — Shan 🔑 (@DesilordSnow) January 14, 2019

Nobody can beat Rafa at making adorable faces 😍❣️ — Valar Dohaeris (@partisanofKhan) January 14, 2019

40 Seconds of Rafa being Rafa, sure brightens my day. https://t.co/6EJtDYEAJa — sharon k roberts (@teachjourno) January 14, 2019