When Rafael Nadal caught a journalist napping during his press conference

After catching the journalist snoozing during the press conference, Rafael Nadal even came up with an explanation for why the journalist's eyes were closed.

Rafael Nadal was addressing the press after defeating Australia’s James Duckworth in their first round match at the Australian Open.

It’s one thing to be caught napping at work, it’s another thing to be caught by tennis legend Rafael Nadal during a press conference. At a recent press conference during the Australian Open, the 17-time Grand Slam winner was listening to a journalist’s question when he caught one person getting some sleep. Known for his sense of humour, the Spaniard said, “It’s not interesting today!” and pointed to the journalist, leaving everyone in splits.

The 32-year-old Nadal, currently ranked second in the world, then had a quick chat with the journalist, who was woken up by the laughter.

“Buongiorno Ubaldo, No, non c’è problema! (good morning, old friend, no not a problem),” the tennis star said.

Nadal also helped journalist to come up with a defence case saying, “You were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I am saying.”

The footage, which was released by the Australian Open’s organisers, quickly garnered a lot of attention online and left many laughing.

