WATCH: You just CAN’T miss the most honest ‘Race 3’ review

Right in time for Eid, Salman Khan starrer Race 3 released for fans ahead of the festive weekend. In case you are confused about whether to see it or not, check out this most honest review.

The action film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah revolves around a glamourous world of fast cars, faster “gals” and dazzling foreign locations, however, all amid a very weak plot.

Wondering what it comes down to? Check out this review by InUth, where the Netizens’ most ‘honest reviewer’ breaks down the highs and lows of the movie.

From Bobby Deol’s amazing comeback as ‘Body Deol’ to peppy Hinglish songs only apt for pubs and gyms – the reviewers has listed tons of reasons why the film is ‘mind-blasting’. And going by Eid’s perfect time to enjoy some traditional desserts, she thought Race 3 is nothing less than a “filmy falooda”. Would you give it a try?

