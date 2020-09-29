Watch: Python has to be rescued after swallowing large prey in UP village

It seemed to have consumed a large goat, the DFO said. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

A huge python had to be rescued by forest officials in Uttar Pradesh after it swallowed an animal and was unable to move. The footage of the snake has since been widely shared on social media.

The video shows the reptile stranded on a road, struggling to move and surrounded by local residents. Forest officials are then seen trying to rescue the snake by lifting it on to a truck using ropes.

After failing to do so, the officials had to use logs to lift the snake onto the truck even as local residents looked on.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to news agency ANI, Divisional Forest Officer Rajiv Kumar said: “Our team reached the spot immediately after getting information that a python was found in Sihari village of the Rampur district. The team rescued it and released it in the nearby forest.”

“It seemed to have consumed a large goat, because of which it was unable to move. Locals were initially scared. But we asked them not to get frightened, as python is a harmless snake and is non-poisonous,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd