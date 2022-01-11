scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Watch: Python crosses road in Kerala, brings traffic to halt

As the python tried to cross the busy road, commuters stopped vehicles, got out of their cars to film the reptile.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 7:11:00 pm
python crosses kochi road, python blocks traffic kerala road, seaport airport road kochi pyhton, kerala snake roadblock video, indian expressLuckily, the snake managed to cross the road safely.

Snake crossings on road are not quite common in Kerala, so it was natural that when a python decided to do the same, a video of it has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, an Indian rock python, about two-metres-long, was seen crawling on the busy Seaport-Airport Road near Kalamassery in Kochi. While the road sees great rush in the evening, a video recorded by bystanders showed people getting out of their cars and urging other drivers to halt in order to let the reptile cross in peace.

Watch video here:


According to local reports, the incident happened across the busy stretch near the KSEB office around 11 pm on Sunday night. The reptile reportedly took nearly five minutes to reach the other side of the road.

As videos created a huge buzz online, it also started plenty of jokes. While some said the python must have felt like a celebrity, another quipped that it looked like it had a royal feast.

Others also praised the people for stopping their cars and not alarming the animal, saying there were high chances it could have been runover by speeding vehicles.

