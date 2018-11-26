Toggle Menu
This Punjabi family’s hilarious response to Sikh cops warning them is going viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/punjabi-familys-hilarious-response-sikh-cops-raid-viral-video-5464505/

This Punjabi family’s hilarious response to Sikh cops warning them is going viral

In the 13-second viral clip, which has over 87 thousand views at the time of writing, a man wearing the turban is singing about being a proud Punjabi as even the cops in the area, who have come to raid his house are Punjabi.

punjabi household, punjabi household disturbance call punjabi policemen, Punjabi household canada video, punjabi household raided start dancing on seeing punjabi policemen, viral video, punjabi funny viral video, indian express, indian express news
A punjabi family in Canada had a hilarious response when Sikh cops raided their house. (Source: Flickr/Representational Image)

A Punjabi family in Canada, that was reported for “noise disturbance”, had a hilarious response when they found out that the cops who had come to warn them were Punjabis themselves. A tweet by Twitter account @ikaveri shared the video of the people along with the comment, “Punjabi household was reported for noise disturbance in Canada. This is how they reacted when they saw the policemen were Punjabi as well. Incorrible!”

In the 13-second viral clip, which has over 87,000 views at the time of writing, a man wearing the turban is singing about being a proud Punjabi in front of the cops who have come to raid them.

Watch the video here:

The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many being amused with the reaction of the family.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android