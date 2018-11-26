This Punjabi family’s hilarious response to Sikh cops warning them is going viral

A Punjabi family in Canada, that was reported for “noise disturbance”, had a hilarious response when they found out that the cops who had come to warn them were Punjabis themselves. A tweet by Twitter account @ikaveri shared the video of the people along with the comment, “Punjabi household was reported for noise disturbance in Canada. This is how they reacted when they saw the policemen were Punjabi as well. Incorrible!”

In the 13-second viral clip, which has over 87,000 views at the time of writing, a man wearing the turban is singing about being a proud Punjabi in front of the cops who have come to raid them.

Punjabi household was reported for noise disturbance in Canada..This is how they reacted when they saw the policemen were Punjabi as well.

Incorrible! 😅 pic.twitter.com/tDJdyF5pvO — kaveri (@ikaveri) November 25, 2018

The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many being amused with the reaction of the family.