Thursday, January 13, 2022
Pune cop sings Marathi version of Pushpa: The Rise’s ‘Srivalli’. Heard it yet, Allu Arjun?

A Pune traffic cop is winning hearts online with the cover of Srivalli from Telugu film, Pushpa - The Rise. He has sung the song from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film in Marathi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 13, 2022 7:50:17 pm
pushpa the rise, srivalli, pune cop srivalli cover, srivalli marathi cover, srivalli marathi pune cop, indian express, viral videoPune cop's Marathi cover of Srivalli is winning hearts online. (Source: PushpaMovie/ Twitter | AK Police/ Youtube)

Telegu action drama, Pushpa: the Rise, has managed create a huge buzz ever since its release in mid-December. The film was appreciated for Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna’s performance as well as its superhit song: Srivalli. Now, a Pune cop’s cover of the song is making waves online.

Singing a cover of the 2021 number, Atish Kharade of the Pune Police Department put out this version on YouTube. Kharade, who is a traffic constable and pursues his singing passion by regularly posting song covers, came up with his own rendition in Marathi.

Watch the video here:

Although the original song for the film was in Telugu and was sung by Sid Sriram, it is available in other languages as well, as the film was dubbed and released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

As the video started to get some attention on YouTube, many started to tag actors of the film and singers. Although, the stars haven’t reacted to the Pune Traffic guard’s cover yet, it isn’t the first time Kharade got everyone talking online with his music skills.

In 2021, the Pune cop went viral with over 1 million views for his Manike Mage Hithe mash-up cover in Marathi.

