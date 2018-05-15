WATCH: Epic prom-posal trick for Bollywood buffs! Guy plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to ask girl out

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the song this guy picked to pop the question to his prom date. (Source: adelelaxmi/Twitter) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the song this guy picked to pop the question to his prom date. (Source: adelelaxmi/Twitter)

Planning to propose? Why not give it a slight Bollywood touch? Prom proposals seem to be the latest trend, and many youngsters are coming up with innovative ways to propose their prospective dates. While recently a cheerleader proposing to her wheelchair-bound friend melted many hearts on social media, another quirky proposal will catch many Bollywood buffs’ attention.

Adele Pereira, a girl who was asked out by her friend Keith, shared the 1.05-minute video on Twitter with a caption, “Sooo grateful. couldn’t have asked for a better #promposal2018 #prom2k18.” In the clip, Pereira can be seen collecting white roses and being led to the final spot while the title track of the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai played in the background.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, many people on social media loved the musical twist. “Not to be dramatic or anything but Bollywood music in the background and a PROMPOSAL? I would die” and “My guy was playin kuch kuch hota hai… a legend” were some of the reactions on the tweet.

my guy was playin kuch kuch hota hai. a legend https://t.co/mIEC7Ms9qT — समीर (@sameerbidessi) May 8, 2018

Not to be dramatic or anything but Bollywood music in the background and a PROMPOSAL? I would die https://t.co/lpWHqJxCR6 — lubaina (@luBAEina) May 10, 2018

IS KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI PLAYING IN THE BACK LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/q7omXcmzRO — Mark-Anthony 🎧 (@Karlswinslow) May 9, 2018

