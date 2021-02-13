Watch: Priyanka Gandhi rows a boat in Prayagraj, thanks boatman for a ‘joyful ride’

In the video the boatman was heard lauding the efforts of the leader saying "she is rowing it very well". (Source: priyankagandhi/Twitter)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently took a dip in the Sangam, or the confluence, had rowed a boat for some time on her way back. Now, a video of the politician is doing rounds on the social media.

An animated Priyanka was seen taking the oars from boatman Sujeet Nishad, and learning from him how to handle them. She later thanked him for a “joyful ride”. In the video, the boatman is heard lauding her efforts, saying “she is rowing very well”.

The general secretary of the Congress party was visiting Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion on “Mauni Amavasya” earlier this week.

लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती

कोशिश करने वालों की हार नहीं होती – सोहन लाल द्विवेदी A special thanks to our boatman Sujeet Nishad for the joyful ride pic.twitter.com/xrU5kVzxPP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 13, 2021

Sharing the clip on her Twitter handle, the 49-year-old politician quoted poet Sohan Lal Dwivedi. Captioning it, she wrote: “Laharon se dar kar nauka paar nahin hoti; Koshish karane vaalon ki haar nahin hoti (The boat does not cross due to fears of the waves; those who try don’t lose).”

While Vadra performed puja and took a boat ride, the government arranged “Pushpon ki varsha”, showering pilgrims with petals.