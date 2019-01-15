Watch: Former Bigg Boss contestant’s hard-hitting poem slamming Hardik Pandya and his misogyny is going viral

Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan is no stranger to controversies. The recent episode featuring Indian cricketers – KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya – triggered a massive uproar which led to their suspension from the Indian cricket team. Now, a hard-hitting poem by actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik is going viral. Slamming the cricketer duo for their ‘locker room brat talks’, Malik’s poem titled, “Dear Mister Player”, asked ‘Boys to Man Up’ and that “there is nothing #cool about rampant misogyny”.

Advertising

“Your ‘score’ on the field or off the field is not measured by ‘yeh, yeh aur yeh’, but measured by the way you enthuse and inspire the youth of today,” Malik said referring to the segment when Pandya bragged about women he had hooked up with.

Stressing that “Cricket is after all a gentlemen’s game”, Malik said, “we don’t need to be related to you by blood for you to respect our gender.”

Following the outcry, Hotstar removed the episode from its website. Though the players tendered ‘unconditional’ apologies, Pandya and Rahul were suspended pending inquiry.