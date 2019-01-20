Watch: Principal dances along with students to encourage them to exercise

A school principal in China is winning many hearts after a video of him dancing with his students went viral on social media. According to the South China Morning Post, 40-year-old Zhang Pengfei principal learned the shuffle dance himself and then taught the students as he wanted them to exercise more.

The video features the principal, dressed up black, dancing with a microphone in his hand and the students following his step at the Xi Guan Primary School in Linyi county, Shanxi province. The dance which the students are doing is “Guibu” or ghost dance steps.

Not expecting the video to go viral, Pengfei told the news company, “This is just a small activity at our school – I just wanted to offer a different way to exercise during the class break.” In this routine, the students are directed to exercise with bending, stretching, jumping and more to improve their strength, flexibility and teamwork.