Prince Harry was caught sneaking out samosas at Meghan Markle’s cookbook event and Netizens can relate

Prince Harry couldn’t stop grinning when he was busted. (Source: ITV, AP) Prince Harry couldn’t stop grinning when he was busted. (Source: ITV, AP)

Have you ever been to a party and loved the food so much that you wanted to sneak some out while leaving? Well, it’s okay if you have because you’re not alone. At a lunch hosted by Meghan Markle Thursday to celebrate the launch of her first charity project, a cookbook, her husband Prince Harry was caught red-handed sneaking out some snacks. He was seen hiding something in between napkins, while cheekily checking his surroundings. And when he realized his sneaky act was caught on camera, he just couldn’t stop grinning — leaving everyone in splits.

The Duchess of Sussex has written a foreword to the book which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire that killed more than 70 people. At a special event at Kensington Palace, the duchess threw open the palace gardens to welcome women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Caught red-handed! Hungry Prince Harry seems to be taking a snack home after attending the ‘Together’ cookbook launch with Meghan and her mother pic.twitter.com/Uta8EPB5R8 — ITV News (@itvnews) September 20, 2018

The former actress, who used to be a passionate food blogger, was seen interacting and cooking with the women of the community. When the time arrived for a group photo, the prince decided to secure some delicious snacks just for himself. And according to an ITV reporter, it was samosas!

I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch… #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing about his act and many said they would do the same.

This was great. He was just hungry, lol. He was happy and carefree the whole day. — Waleska (@wallymcc1) September 21, 2018

That was a testament that the food was delicious, after all It was buffet, eat as much as you can. We don’t want throw food away. 😅😊 — Kate A (@KateGoldings) September 21, 2018

Classic moment! Samosas are hard to resist aren’t they? https://t.co/uyQzidQzA4 — Elvis (@AussieElvis) September 21, 2018

Love it same mischievous look on his face as when he was the cheeky little boy we all fell in love with he is so proud of his Wife too the look on his face watching her speak cook and giving out hugs breaking all the rules lovely https://t.co/596Ag2LTgA — Jane West (@janewest4318) September 21, 2018

That freaking face 😂 seen that before

Never change, Prince Harry, never change. @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/zycypo1T1v — Jordan (@escoozeemoi) September 21, 2018

Last clip his face is like a kid in a candy shop that must of been one tasty meal.. — ✞Priscilla (@Prisxo06) September 20, 2018

I saw a documentary where Prince Harry did the same when he was a little boy and he visited HM his grandmother at tea time, his mom Princess Diana told him it was ok just don’t get caught🤣🤣 — #ResistHate&Racism (@DeelightRI) September 20, 2018

Meghan be like: Harry you can’t eat deep fried food you are on diet and here he goes stealing food to eat at home later🤣🤣🤣 — look_of_love (@E190518) September 20, 2018

Hahahaha! I needed to laugh after a distressed day. Liked how he fessed up with that big, broad smile. #CookTogether — GautamRodefriend (@GRodefriend) September 20, 2018

The royal couple was joined by her mother, Doria Ragland for the special event. Along with the members of the community kitchen, the Duchess helped to create a meal of coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala, koftas and chapatis at the royal couple’s palace home.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd