Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Prince Harry was caught sneaking out samosas at Meghan Markle’s cookbook event and Netizens can relate

Prince Harry was caught sneaking out samosas at Meghan Markle’s cookbook event and Netizens can relate

At a special event at Kensington Palace Thursday, the duchess threw open the palace gardens to welcome women from the Hubb Community Kitchen. Here's where Prince Harry was caught red-handed!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 22, 2018 1:55:01 pm
prince harry , meghan markle, meghan marle cookbook, prince harry sneaking samosas, prince harry stole samosas, meghan cookbook lunch, Hubb Kitchen Community, viral videos, indian express Prince Harry couldn’t stop grinning when he was busted. (Source: ITV, AP)

Have you ever been to a party and loved the food so much that you wanted to sneak some out while leaving? Well, it’s okay if you have because you’re not alone. At a lunch hosted by Meghan Markle Thursday to celebrate the launch of her first charity project, a cookbook, her husband Prince Harry was caught red-handed sneaking out some snacks. He was seen hiding something in between napkins, while cheekily checking his surroundings. And when he realized his sneaky act was caught on camera, he just couldn’t stop grinning — leaving everyone in splits.

The Duchess of Sussex has written a foreword to the book which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire that killed more than 70 people. At a special event at Kensington Palace, the duchess threw open the palace gardens to welcome women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.

The former actress, who used to be a passionate food blogger, was seen interacting and cooking with the women of the community. When the time arrived for a group photo, the prince decided to secure some delicious snacks just for himself. And according to an ITV reporter, it was samosas!

Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing about his act and many said they would do the same.

The royal couple was joined by her mother, Doria Ragland for the special event. Along with the members of the community kitchen, the Duchess helped to create a meal of coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala, koftas and chapatis at the royal couple’s palace home.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement