Family of lions walk down the streets of Gujarat at night, watch viral video

A video of a pack of lions roaming on the streets in Gujarat went viral on the internet. In the clip, a group of five lions, most likely a family including two young cubs, are seen walking down the road at night. The onlookers captured the rare moment on camera from a distance. The video was shared on Twitter by a page called Old Bombay.

According to local reports, the lions were on Pipavav Jetty road, Amreli.

Watch the video here:

It is believed that the animals wandered into the city in search of food. Soon after the news of the incident spread like wildfire, the locals quickly alerted forest officials about the animals’ movements.

Notably, the famous Gir forests, which are the only natural habitat of Asiatic Lions, are located in the Amreli district of Gujarat. While the national parks attracts many tourists during peak season, they have been closed to the public ever since May, this year.