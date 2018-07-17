VIDEO: This woman’s potato song could give Dhinchak Pooja serious competition

People are going bananas seeing her ‘Mmmm….Potatoes’ song. (Source: Laura Clery/ Youtube) People are going bananas seeing her ‘Mmmm….Potatoes’ song. (Source: Laura Clery/ Youtube)

The Internet’s obsession with most bizarre and random things is not new, particularly when it comes to videos. Netizens can get hooked to something and make it famous almost instantly. The latest fad online is a woman’s song on Potatoes. Yes, who doesn’t love potatoes, right? So, she dedicated a whole one-minute and added some dash of glitz and glam with some peppy beats — and voila, the next viral sensation is here.

ALSO READ | Twitter is obsessed with this video of a lemon rolling down hill but no one knows why!

ALSO READ | This video of a couple’s entrance on a bird-carriage has left people in splits

The video by Youtube artiste Laura Clery reminded us of the Guinness World Record song of 2016 — ‘Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen’. But we also think that one artiste closer home, Dhinchak Pooja may have found her match. And if the lyrics which reminds everyone that potatoes are her ‘favourite food’, wasn’t enough, it has bizarre imageries. From being showered with french fries to ultimately hitting her with big potatoes, it’s the most whacky thing you’ll see online.

Watch the video here:

Share your thoughts on the video in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd