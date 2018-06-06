WATCH: King Cobra spotted inside car; cop gets a pair of tongs to catch it

Time and again, snakes have been found hiding at bizarre spots and many times, it has made for quite an amusing sight. From a snake found under children’s toys in Australia to the snake wrapped on a door’s handle, the slimy reptile has left people in shock while hiding at odd places. Recently, a snake was found in a mini-van.

A policeman in China used a pair of tongs to pull out a King Cobra, which was around 2.8 metre long and 4.1 kilograms in weight. A 1-minute video of the incident showed the man pulling out the snake from the mini-van and then putting it in a cage.

Scary, isn’t it?

