Police drone locates 75-year-old man stuck in marshes for almost 24 hours

The owner of a publishing company Peter Pugh went missing on Saturday while taking a walk with friends at Brancaster Beach. Apparently, the 75-year-old man was stuck in marshes for almost 24 hours before he went missing.

Pugh separated from the group at around 5.10 pm on Saturday and was later found at 2.35 pm on Sunday in dense reedbeds at Titchwell on the north Norfolk coast with the help of Norfolk Police’s drone camera. During the ordeal, he survived by drinking fresh water from the creek even as he waited for rescue.

