WATCH: Police dog performs CPR on fellow agent who plays dead

The 42-second recording features an agent, who acts dead and in no time a dog runs towards him and tries to revive him. (Source: Policiademadrid/Twitter) The 42-second recording features an agent, who acts dead and in no time a dog runs towards him and tries to revive him. (Source: Policiademadrid/Twitter)

A video of a dog performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a policeman during a mock drill has earned praise from many on social media. Shared by the official Twitter account of Madrid Police, the post says, “Heroic performance of our # Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, who did not hesitate for a moment to ‘save the life’ of the agent, practicing the # CPR in a masterful way. The dog is the only being in the world that will love you more than he loves himself- John Billings.”

The 42-second recording, which has over 2.3million views at the time of writing, shows the policeman acting dead and in no time the dog runs towards him and tries to revive him. Time and again, the dog jumps onto the officer and applies pressure on his chest with the help of its paws. It then places its ear near the officer’s mouth to check for breathing.

Watch the video here:

“Heroica” actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en “salvar la vida” del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

Would you adopt a police dog? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd