WATCH: PM Narendra Modi picks up broom again to clean Delhi school

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, urging people to rededicate themselves in realising the dream of a cleaner India. The PM joined a group of students of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Delhi’s Paharganj area and picked up a broom to initiate the cleanliness drive.

In a video, released by news agency ANI, the leader was seen sweeping the campus of the school, and when the broom couldn’t remove the trash caught in the grass and creepers, he picked it up himself with his hands.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sweeps & cleans the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Delhi’s Paharganj as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/sqjN7zxGmg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement aims at generating greater public participation towards cleanliness and is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2018, which will also mark the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

With enthusiastic young friends at the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Secondary School in Delhi. It is India’s youth that have led from the front and ushered in a positive change when it comes to cleanliness. #SHS18 pic.twitter.com/3xVxUPxZv5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2018

In a nearly-two-hour video interaction, PM Modi spoke with people from across the country, including faith leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and noted personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Ratan Tata, who shared details of their work for the campaign. He also interacted with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel involved in cleaning Pangong Lake and its surroundings in Leh.

