‘Amazing’: PM Narendra Modi lauds folk artistes singing devotional song, shares video

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
In a video shared on Twitter by a user Brijesh Chaodhry, the gifted duo is seen performing a devotional folk song in the streets. The soulful rendition was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 12:39:21 pm
narendra modi, maha shivratri, shiv bhajan folk artistes, pm modi praise folk singers shiv bhajan, viral videos, street artist mahadev song, indian expressThe street artistes were seen performing a devotional song.

There is no dearth of talented artists in the country and thanks to social media such unrecognised talents are now getting the attention they deserve. Recently, something similar happened to a pair of folk artistes, who not only wowed all with their singing but also earned plaudits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

In a video shared on Twitter by a user Brijesh Chaodhry, two men can be seen performing a devotional folk song in the streets. While one of them is seen playing the signature Rajasthani string instrument Ravanahatha, another matches him in harmony whilst playing a tambourine.

“Listen and feel this emotion,” the user wrote on the micro-blogging site sharing the clip. Claiming that all celebrities are ‘fail’ in front of these raw talents, the Twitter user urged all to “support and encourage our local talent”.

Watch their musical performance here:

As the soulful rendition of the folk song started to do rounds on the micro-blogging site, it caught the attention of PM Modi as well. Ahead of Maha Shivratri, the prime minister retweeted the clip of the song praising Lord Shiva, and lauded the skilled men saying: “Bahut Badhiya (Amazing)”.

However, it wasn’t just the PM alone. After his tweet brought, the video gained wider attention and many started to showers praise on the pair.

