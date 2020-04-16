Follow Us:
Thursday, April 16, 2020
COVID19

PM Narendra Modi shares video of children explaining how to ‘break the chain’ for Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video in which a group of children explain how social distancing can help slow the spread of the virus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 16, 2020 7:32:21 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, narendra modi, coronavirus spread, break the chain, how coronavirus spreads, coronavirus india lockdown, india news, indian express The children used bricks to demonstrate domino effect to explain how coronavirus spreads. (Narendra Modi/Twitter, Express archive)

As the number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 12,000, the government identified 170 districts as ‘hotspots’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video to explain the importance of social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. The video features children who use a group of bricks to explain how one infected person coming in contact with others can cause a rapid spread.

In the video, the child drops one brick which results in the entire group of bricks that are arranged in a spiral falling. Then the children carry out the experiment again but this time a brick is removed to stop the other bricks from falling.

“The lesson that comes from the children’s game is a very important lesson to protect oneself from the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Prime Minister in Hindi in the tweet.

The short video received praise from many on social media:

The prime minister on Tuesday announced that the lockdown to slow the spread of the virus was being extended till May 3. On Wednesday, the Home Ministry released a set of guidelines about the graded lifting of restrictions from April 20 in districts relatively unaffected by the spread of the virus.

