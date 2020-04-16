PM Narendra Modi shares video of children explaining how to ‘break the chain’ for Covid-19

The children used bricks to demonstrate domino effect to explain how coronavirus spreads. (Narendra Modi/Twitter, Express archive) The children used bricks to demonstrate domino effect to explain how coronavirus spreads. (Narendra Modi/Twitter, Express archive)

As the number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed 12,000, the government identified 170 districts as ‘hotspots’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video to explain the importance of social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. The video features children who use a group of bricks to explain how one infected person coming in contact with others can cause a rapid spread.

In the video, the child drops one brick which results in the entire group of bricks that are arranged in a spiral falling. Then the children carry out the experiment again but this time a brick is removed to stop the other bricks from falling.

“The lesson that comes from the children’s game is a very important lesson to protect oneself from the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Prime Minister in Hindi in the tweet.

The short video received praise from many on social media:

very nice. simply superb way to explain corona — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) April 16, 2020

Very Well Explained..🙌 — एकता 🇮🇳 (@Ekta0001) April 16, 2020

What an example given by children to all. Everyone must watch this video, how the Coronavirus spreads and how we can prevent it. Children are awake on this virus. Let’s stop this transmission by staying home and by maintaining Social Distance. #IndiaFightsCorona — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) April 16, 2020

Wow 👏👏👏 is bachche ko sammanit Karna chahiye

Kitna samajhdar bachcha hai gaon dehat ka, future leader — #SaveWater (@Kuhoo2014) April 16, 2020

So proud of these kids. Damn! I never thought such small kids can put out a video of this kind to spread awareness 😍 Mera Bharat Mahaan! Jai Hind! — Aviral Srivastava (@avirals580) April 16, 2020

Better than those Celebrities preaching us all over the Internet ❤❤😘👌

And quite Good as Japanese Dominos👍 😄😄 @jm06qEzGUfaUXe8 @Himanshu_118 @AatmaAlien @akshay2891 https://t.co/SQRqxYDspm — Satva Samya Sanatani 🙏🇮🇳 (@subh_sriv) April 16, 2020

Very nicely explained by the children

But unfortunately adults are not able to understand. https://t.co/kVFzXm1eHo — Swadesh Kumar Garg (@SwadeshKumarGa1) April 16, 2020

If toddlers can understand and teach so well abt COVID-19 & it remedy then y educated people, elders are not giving concern on it. 🙏🏻plzz humble request to all human being be vigilant# stayhome#followlockdown#followprotectivemesures @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia @yadavakhilesh https://t.co/EwDTbugbUx — HARSHITA SINGH ADVOCATE (@HARSHIT20485801) April 16, 2020

The prime minister on Tuesday announced that the lockdown to slow the spread of the virus was being extended till May 3. On Wednesday, the Home Ministry released a set of guidelines about the graded lifting of restrictions from April 20 in districts relatively unaffected by the spread of the virus.

